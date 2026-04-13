73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bally's Hotel and Casino celebrates 1-year anniversary in downtown Baton Rouge

1 hour 41 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 7:11 PM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Bally's Hotel and Casino celebrated the 1-year anniversary of its downtown Baton Rouge location on Monday. 

The downtown area's first land-based casino was gifted new artwork by local artist Jacob Zumo to commemorate the occasion.

Zumo said the artwork represents what makes the downtown community so special. 

"You'll see everything that makes the city alive, the cathedral, St. Vincent de Paul, Tiger Stadium and the Mississippi Bridge, which aren't just landmarks, they're anchors, places where people gather, believe, celebrate and take care of each other," Zumo said.

Trending News

The piece will be permanently displayed in the hotel lobby. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days