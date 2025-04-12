Balloon release held for 80-year-old man shot and killed while sitting on Avenue E porch

BATON ROUGE - Dozens paid respects to James "Uncle Pig" Williams, who was shot and killed on his front porch at his Avenue E home, outside a Triple A food mart Friday evening.

The group huddled together for prayer while holding black, white and gold balloons. They released the balloons after thanking Williams for the impact he made on their lives.

"Everybody loved him," Williams' niece Dina Williams Davis told WBRZ. "Everybody knew Uncle Pig. You know, he had so many nieces and nephews, he didn't know where they came from. It wasn't biological but everybody called him Uncle Pig. Everybody."

Authorities arrested Daniel Westley, 39, in Williams' murder last Friday.