Baldwin Police searching for man wanted for nonconsensual disclosure of private images

Tuesday, December 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BALDWIN - The Baldwin Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for nonconsensual disclosure of private images.

Officials are looking for Paul Vernon Trahan, 36, last seen in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to contact the Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845.

