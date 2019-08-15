Baker school briefly placed on lockdown Thursday

BAKER - An East Baton Rouge school was placed on lockdown after a person with a weapon was seen near its campus.

Baker Schools Superintendent Herman Brister tells WBRZ that Bakerfield Elementary was placed on lockdown shortly after noon. No armed individual was ever sighted on the campus.

Police say an individual who left a suicide note was walking through the area possibly armed with a handgun.

Brister says parents were notified of the situation, and there is no threat to the school at this time.