Baker opens up drive-thru style vaccine clinic for eligible seniors

BAKER - The parking lot at Miracle Place Church was packed with vehicles Friday afternoon.

Qualified seniors, at least 70 years old, all lined up to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"With everything going on and especially at my age, I had to be here," patient Harry Langford said.

Langford was one of the firsts in line.

"People wait in line for tennis shoes and other accessories, but I think this is much more important," he said.

Bishop Harris Hayes followed close behind and was also eager to get the shot.

"I want to be healthy. I don't want to catch the virus," Hayes said.

The vaccine clinic was hosted by Southeast Community Health Systems.

Health care workers administered the first doses to at least 100 eligible seniors who pre-registered.

Appointments filled up quickly, and the clinic was operated drive-thru style.

After receiving the shot, patients were monitored for fifteen minutes.

The Mayor of Baker has also received the vaccine.

He's now encouraging others to do the same.

"Get it done and get it out of the way and then go on and take the second one, so you can protect yourself and your family," Mayor Darnell Waites said.

Many people like Langford echoed this sentiment, and hope the vaccine will serve as a remedy to the pandemic.

"I advise everyone to get it, it's not as painful as it looks," Langford said.

Patients who have already registered will have to return to Miracle Place Church on February 12th to receive their second dose.