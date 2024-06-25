Baker neighborhood out of water as crews work on repairs

BAKER - Some Baker residents are out of water Tuesday after a leak was found.

Officials said homes on Day Drive, North Day Drive, South Magnolia Drive, North Magnolia Drive, West Magnolia Drive, Cypress Drive, Center Street, South Street and Ray Weiland Drive were affected by the outage.

At 4 p.m., town officials said crews are out repairing the line, but did not give an estimated restoration time.