89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker neighborhood out of water as crews work on repairs

54 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, June 25 2024 Jun 25, 2024 June 25, 2024 4:29 PM June 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - Some Baker residents are out of water Tuesday after a leak was found. 

Officials said homes on Day Drive, North Day Drive, South Magnolia Drive, North Magnolia Drive, West Magnolia Drive, Cypress Drive, Center Street, South Street and Ray Weiland Drive were affected by the outage. 

Trending News

At 4 p.m., town officials said crews are out repairing the line, but did not give an estimated restoration time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days