62°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker High School debuts new auditorium at Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremony
BAKER — Baker High School debuted its new auditorium at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
Students celebrated with a performance on the new stage. The upgraded auditorium can seat more than 700 people.
School officials said they have big plans for the new space.
"This building symbolizes the hub of performing arts. This whole corridor here on Groom Road, we envision becoming a performance arts district," Helix Community Schools President and CEO Preston Castille said. "This is just the beginning of something that's great that's happening and is becoming contagious all through the city of Baker."
The auditorium was the only part of the school that was not completely restored after it reopened in 2024.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McKinley Middle Magnet assistant principal arrested, allegedly tied to illegal gambling operation...
-
Two more arrests made in Clinton Mardi Gras parade shooting
-
Baker High School debuts new auditorium at Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremony
-
State Sen. Blake Miguez drops out of Senate race, says he is...
-
3 people taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near corner...
Sports Video
-
Southern football releases 2026 schedule
-
ESPN's College GameDay heads to Baton Rouge
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama for seventh straight win
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...