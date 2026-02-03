62°
Baker High School debuts new auditorium at Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremony

By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Baker High School debuted its new auditorium at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Students celebrated with a performance on the new stage. The upgraded auditorium can seat more than 700 people. 

School officials said they have big plans for the new space. 

"This building symbolizes the hub of performing arts. This whole corridor here on Groom Road, we envision becoming a performance arts district," Helix Community Schools President and CEO Preston Castille said. "This is just the beginning of something that's great that's happening and is becoming contagious all through the city of Baker."

The auditorium was the only part of the school that was not completely restored after it reopened in 2024. 

