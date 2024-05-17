Baker charter school searched in financial, records crimes investigation

BAKER — A search warrant filed in court Thursday indicates that a charter school founder and CEO may be under investigation for financial crimes.

Sheriff's deputies searched the school Monday, seizing computers, financial records and personnel files for members of Impact Charter School CEO Chakesha Scott's family members, court documents show.

The search warrant for a case apparently begun in 2023 said the crimes being investigated include theft, injuring public records, filing false public records and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

An email sent Monday night announcing the cancelation of school on Tuesday indicated that Scott's husband Eric Scott serves as the school's principal. His personnel file was among the items seized, and the search warrant also specifically listed her daughter's and mother's financial records as items investigators hoped to locate.

The state Legislative Auditor's office is also involved in the investigation but Roger Harris, who heads the auditor's investigations unit, said he could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

Casey Hicks, spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, also said her office couldn't discuss the case.

Chakesha Scott said in a letter that the search was a surprise and that the school has "cooperated fully with authorities."