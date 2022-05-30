74°
'Badly decomposed' female body found in ditch along highway in Batchelor
BATCHELOR - An unidentified female body was found Saturday afternoon in a ditch along Highway 417 in Batchelor.
According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, a person was walking along the highway around 6:30 p.m. and spotted the body.
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the body is badly decomposed.
Autopsy results and further information are pending.
