'Badly decomposed' female body found in ditch along highway in Batchelor

By: WBRZ Staff

BATCHELOR - An unidentified female body was found Saturday afternoon in a ditch along Highway 417 in Batchelor. 

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, a person was walking along the highway around 6:30 p.m. and spotted the body. 

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the body is badly decomposed. 

Autopsy results and further information are pending. 

