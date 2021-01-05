62°
Back to online learning in New Orleans as virus increases

Tuesday, January 05 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Public schools in New Orleans will go back to "distance learning" this week because of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

The city's school system said Monday that all pre-K through Grade 12 classes will go online by no later than Thursday. The public school system in New Orleans had returned to in-class learning in the fall.

The move comes a week after the city tightened virus-related restrictions on public gatherings and again ended indoor service at bars.

Meanwhile, the state of Louisiana has unveiled a list of 107 pharmacies that will begin offering the coronavirus vaccine this week to people age 70 and older.

