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Back-2-School: Students in St. Helena Parish return to the classroom for 2026-27 school year

2 hours 45 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 7:37 AM August 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

GREENSBURG — Students in St. Helena Parish went back to the classroom on Monday. 

This year, St. Helena College and Career Academy has a new principal, with the rest of the district having new grade configurations and a range of new programs for students.

Abigail Whitam was live in St. Helena Parish on Monday to cover students returning for the 2026-27 school year. 

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