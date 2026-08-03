Back-2-School: Students in St. Helena Parish return to the classroom for 2026-27 school year

GREENSBURG — Students in St. Helena Parish went back to the classroom on Monday.

This year, St. Helena College and Career Academy has a new principal, with the rest of the district having new grade configurations and a range of new programs for students.

Abigail Whitam was live in St. Helena Parish on Monday to cover students returning for the 2026-27 school year.