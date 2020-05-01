81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

B-52 aircraft part falls in New Orleans during flyover

1 hour 9 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 May 01, 2020 3:26 PM May 01, 2020 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

New Orleans - A part from the B-52 aircraft that flew in today's Air Force Salutes flyover reportedly fell off the plane over New Orleans.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Sullivan said an access hatch fell off one of the bombers around 10:30 a.m. and landed on private property. The missing panel did not affect the airworthiness of the plane. According to WWL, no one was hurt by the falling debris.

Authorities eventually retrieved the part. A safety investigation will be conducted because of the incident. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days