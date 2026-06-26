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Avoyelles Parish's Dupont Post Office temporarily closes after historic flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur
DUPONT — Due to last week's flooding in parts of Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes from Tropical Storm Arthur, the Dupont Post Office in Avoyelles is temporarily suspending USPS services.
According to USPS, all retail operations have been moved to the Cottonport Post Office at 955 Sycamore Street.
"The safety and well-being of our customers and our employees is a priority to the U.S. Postal Service. Delivery operations will not be affected by this temporary suspension," USPS officials said.
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