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LDWF, state troopers rescue 86 people, 20 pets from Avoyelles Parish floodwaters

1 hour 49 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, June 23 2026 Jun 23, 2026 June 23, 2026 10:20 AM June 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MARKSVILLE —  Nearly a week after Tropical Storm Arthur flooded Avoyelles Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says that it rescued 86 people and 20 pets from floodwaters. 

LDWF agents, alongside Louisiana State Police troopers, worked with first responders on June 18 and 19 after the area was blanketed with heavy rainfall. 

LDWF is the lead search and rescue agency in the state under the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness emergency support function framework, officials added on Tuesday. 

Over the weekend, WBRZ reported that 74 people and 6 pets were rescued. 

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