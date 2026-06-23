89°
Latest Weather Blog
LDWF, state troopers rescue 86 people, 20 pets from Avoyelles Parish floodwaters
MARKSVILLE — Nearly a week after Tropical Storm Arthur flooded Avoyelles Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says that it rescued 86 people and 20 pets from floodwaters.
LDWF agents, alongside Louisiana State Police troopers, worked with first responders on June 18 and 19 after the area was blanketed with heavy rainfall.
LDWF is the lead search and rescue agency in the state under the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness emergency support function framework, officials added on Tuesday.
Over the weekend, WBRZ reported that 74 people and 6 pets were rescued.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Year-long program offers free nature retreats, community to veterans
-
Thibodaux couple faces combined 83 bestiality charges, sheriff's office says
-
St. Amant man arrested after deputies allegedly find stolen items at his...
-
Baton Rouge Police Department seek public help identifying Airline Highway burglary suspect
-
Benny's Car Wash opens new location in Baker