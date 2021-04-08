Authorities search for missing LSU student

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, April 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Officials with Louisiana State University confirmed Thursday that one of the university's freshman students, Kori Gauthier, has been reported missing.

Gauthier's family told WBRZ she was last seen in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, April 6.

They add that they believe she may have been involved in a car accident near the Mississippi Bridge around 1 a.m., Wednesday, April 7.

The family says Gauthier's car has been located and impounded, but that she is still missing.

Anyone with information related to her whereabouts should call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000.

