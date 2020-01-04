Authorities respond to a partial building collapse in the French Quarters

Photo: WWL-TV, NOLA Ready, NOLAFireDept

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Fire Department and NOPD respond to an incident on the 600 block of Toulouse Street as a partial building collapse Saturday morning.

On Jan. 4 the wall at the top of a three-story building in the French Quarters had bricks falling down. There are no injuries reported. Officials are still investigating what caused the bricks to fall.

NOLA Ready first tweeted about the collapse around 10:45 a.m., saying the 600 block of Toulouse Street is closed to traffic until further notice.

The @NOLAFireDept & @NOPDNews are responding to a partial building collapse in the #FrenchQuarter. The 600 block of Toulouse is closed to traffic. Avoid the area and listen to the instructions of public safety personnel. — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) January 4, 2020

A parapet wall partially collapsed in the 600 block of Toulouse St. in the #FrenchQuarter. There are no injuries reported. As a precaution, @NOLAFireDept & @NOPDNews closed the block & @CityOfNOLA code officials are evaluating the three story structure. Continue to avoid area. — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) January 4, 2020