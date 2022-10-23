Authorities investigating shooting that left one dead in Amelia

ST. MARY PARISH- Deputies from the St. Mary's Sheriff's Parish Office responded to a report of a possible shooting on Friendship Alley in Amelia.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, deputies found an unresponsive male subject who sustained a gunshot wound. The man was identified as 23-year-old Christopher Singleton.

Singleton was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The case is under investigation.