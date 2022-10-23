61°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigating shooting that left one dead in Amelia
ST. MARY PARISH- Deputies from the St. Mary's Sheriff's Parish Office responded to a report of a possible shooting on Friendship Alley in Amelia.
The call came in just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
At the scene, deputies found an unresponsive male subject who sustained a gunshot wound. The man was identified as 23-year-old Christopher Singleton.
Singleton was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
Trending News
The case is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University fans celebrate homecoming while police search for gunman
-
WATCH: Arson ruled cause of massive fire at vacant house off Government...
-
After turmoil surrounding mayor's stormwater proposal, staffer who spearheaded plan resigns
-
Police looking for gunman after shooting at SU fraternity party left 11...
-
Two suspects taken to jail after shooting at Southern fraternity shooting leaves...