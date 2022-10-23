61°
Authorities investigating shooting that left one dead in Amelia

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, November 01 2017 Nov 1, 2017 November 01, 2017 9:26 AM November 01, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ST. MARY PARISH- Deputies from the St. Mary's Sheriff's Parish Office responded to a report of a possible shooting on Friendship Alley in Amelia.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. 

At the scene, deputies found an unresponsive male subject who sustained a gunshot wound. The man was identified as 23-year-old Christopher Singleton.

Singleton was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. 

The case is under investigation. 

