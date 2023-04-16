69°
Authorities investigating Saturday morning homicide in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that left one dead Saturday morning.
Early Saturday morning, Police began investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Wardline Road and Durbin Road in Hammond.
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Romero Watkins Jr., of Hammond.
Chief Jimmy Travis urges anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to call the sheriff's office at 985-345-6150.
This is a developing story.
