83°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities: Deputy hurt, shooter dead in Louisiana standoff
VIDALIA, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a sheriff's deputy has been shot and wounded in a standoff in a city near the Mississippi River, and the shooter has died.
KNOE-TV reports that Concordia Parish Officer Walter Mackel was shot when he knocked at an apartment door while investigating a holdup earlier Thursday at the complex in Vidalia. The station said a robot was used to find the suspect, but the sheriff's office did not say immediately how the suspect had died.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that Mackel was taken to University Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
About 90 minutes earlier, the sheriff's office reported that its deputies and officers from four other Louisiana and Mississippi jurisdictions were "working a standoff" at a Vidalia apartment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU students rescue professor who went into cardiac arrest while swimming
-
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at Port Allen motel
-
LSU unveils rules for buying alcohol in Tiger Stadium this fall
-
BRPD looking for burglar targeting lawn equipment
-
Police: 16-year-old charged with murder, armed robbery after body dumped in BREC...