Latest Weather Blog
Audubon Zoo welcomes five new capybara pups
NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Zoo has five new baby capybara pups!
The pups, born to mom Turkey and dad Sequoia on Jan. 8, are still behind-the-scenes due to their small size, frequently being visited by siblings Charlotte, Tiana and Louis. Each has been given a dab of animal-safe paint so their keepers can tell them apart.
The pups have yet to be named.
Capybaras give birth after about 100 days of pregnancy, and the pups could walk right after they were born, so they immediately began exploring their world at Audubon.
"Capybaras are the world’s largest rodents and are native to South America. They love to swim, but the pups have to get much bigger before they can swim with their parents and siblings in the large lagoon in Jaguar Jungle River’s Edge," zoo officials explained.
The pups will be living and playing in the capybara yard and barn behind the scenes until they grow up a bit, but guests who ride the Audubon Zoo train may be able to see pups in their yard as the train follows a path that goes right by it.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tulane graduate, Sabine Parish native among six killed in Maine private jet...
-
Eleven EBR Parish Schools recognized as National Merit Award winners
-
BRPD holding pastalaya fundraiser to support captain whose wife is battling brain...
-
Donaldsonville warming shelter to be open additional days, mayor announces
-
Fire crews put out house fire in Maurepas along La. 22; no...
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...