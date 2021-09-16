Audubon Zoo's two-headed snake, a gift from Nicolas Cage, has died

NEW ORLEANS - Harvey, a rare twin-headed snake given to the Audubon Zoo by Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, has died.

The zoo announced Wednesday that the 14-year-old gopher snake passed away due to complications brought on by his old age.

Aside from his appearance, Harvey's arrival at the zoo was also unorthodox, having been donated by the Academy Award-winning actor over a decade ago. Cage, who previously owned two homes in the New Orleans area, donated the reptile to the Audubon Nature Institute in 2008.

Harvey, named after Batman villain Harvey "Two-Face" Dent, had two fully functional heads which shared a single set of organs. The zoo said it's rare for snakes with two heads to survive hatching and even more uncommon for them to make it to adulthood.