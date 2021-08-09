Auditor: Cybercriminals targeted Jefferson Parish, made off with over $3,000

JEFFERSON PARISH - A recent analysis of Jefferson Parish's financial records performed by a Certified Public Account revealed that a cybercrime against the Parish resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars.

According to the office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, an independent auditor revealed that Jefferson Parish officials reported a total of $3,037 misappropriated funds in February of 2020.

Officials say the money was stolen as a result of a phishing email that had been sent to the payroll department.

As of a year later, no suspects have been identified and neither has an insurance claim been filed, the auditor said.

Click here to view the full report.