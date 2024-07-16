Audit reveals more details about Medicaid fraud arrest

UPDATE: A recent audit revealed that Naji Abdelsalam and his wife, Shifa Abdelsalam, provided false information to the Louisiana Department of Health to obtain $73,563 in benefits.

Officials say Naji failed to disclose he owned multiple businesses including Five Star Medical Inc, a non-emergency medication transportation company. The audit didn't say if Shifa had been charged.

"Had they provided accurate information to LDH, the Abdelsalams and their dependent children may have been ineligible to receive Medicaid benefits," the audit said.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested two people accused of filing false records.

According to arrest documents Naji Abdelsalam provided false information about his income and employment status to the Louisiana Department of Health. Authorities say since his initial application in June 2016, Abdelsalam obtained medical coverage for himself and six family members by reporting that his income was below the established thresholds required to receive coverage.

Authorities say Abdelsalam didn't disclose the fact he owned several businesses including a "multi-million dollar" Medicaid provider company. Owning the company disqualified him from receiving Medicaid benefits.

During their investigation, authorities discovered Abdelsalam had at least five bank accounts whose bank transactions included millions of dollars in deposits, withdraws, fund transfers and other bank related activities.

In reference to his Medicaid provider business, authorities discovered the company was using unauthorized vehicles to transport Medicaid clients and someone was falsifying driver and client signatures on log sheets. Authorities say Thelma Beauregard admitted to recreating trip logs and forging people's signatures. She told authorities her boss, Abdelsalam, gave her the trip logs and told her to change the names or other information.

Abdelsalam was charged with theft over $25,000, government benefits fraud, filing or maintaining false public records, Medicaid fraud, and criminal conspiracy.

Beauregard was charged with criminal conspiracy and Medicaid fraud.