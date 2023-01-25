Audit finds LSU overpaid Brian Kelly $1 million in his first year as coach

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was overpaid by $1,001,368 in supplemental pay during the 2022 season, according to the annual LSU Athletics audit conducted by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

According to the report released Wednesday, the overpayments were made as double payments in May and June of 2022 after Kelly and LSU agreed to a new payment structure paid to an LLC (limited liability company) formed by the head coach.

The report says that in May of 2022 "LSU began making supplemental payments to the coach’s LLC. However, LSU also erroneously continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, thereby resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management detected it in November 2022."

The audit states that LSU management and Kelly have since agreed to an adjusted pay schedule that will recoup the overpayment by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

Brian Kelly guided the LSU football team to a 10-4 record and the SEC West championship in his first season on campus.