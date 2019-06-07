Auburn gymnast who suffered traumatic injury in Baton Rouge walks down wedding aisle

Photo: Samantha Cerio

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) - A gymnast who suffered a severe leg injury accomplished her goal of walking down the aisle at her wedding.

Auburn University graduate Samantha Cerio shared photos on Instagram Monday of the ceremony in Fairhope.

The gymnast dislocated both knees and tore ligaments in both legs during a competition against LSU in April. After having surgery, she said she wanted to recover enough in time to walk down the aisle at the ceremony.

I had the opportunity to visit @AuburnGym’s @sam_cerio this weekend. What a wonderful, inspiring young lady. I have no doubt she will overcome this injury and go on to do amazing things. pic.twitter.com/K3l79QYNDZ — F. King Alexander (@lsuprez) April 8, 2019

Cerio used crutches to cross the stage at her graduation in May. She earned a degree in aerospace engineering.

Cerio walked down the aisle free of crutches to marry fiancé Trey Wood.