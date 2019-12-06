Attorney claims teen was on drugs during deadly bus stop fight

BATON ROUGE - One of three teens arrested in the killing of a 17-year-old claims he was on Fentanyl when they jumped the victim near a school bus stop.

An attorney for Kevin Anderson said in court Friday that the 16-year-old was high on the dangerous opioid at the time of the shooting Monday and had no recollection of what happened. Anderson was arrested in the shooting along with 18-year-old Davaughn Tate, the alleged shooter, and 16-year-old Jeffrey Tate.

Javon Brown was fatally shot Monday after he got off a school bus on Ottawa Drive. Brown was walking home with a girl when the trio allegedly picked a fight. Prosecutors say Brown tried to walk away, but he was attacked from behind and shot in the ensuing struggle.

Anderson was also struck by a bullet in the fight and later showed up at a hospital for treatment. According to surveillance video and witness accounts, the three teens hung around the scene and appeared to exchange words before running away.

Belaire High School told investigators that Brown and the Tates had an ongoing feud leading up to the shooting.

Anderson was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital Tuesday. The Tate brothers were both arrested Wednesday.

Anderson was back in court Friday, but his hearing was pushed back to Jan. 6 at the request of his defense. He'll remain jailed without bond until that hearing.