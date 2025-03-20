Latest Weather Blog
AT&T installs new 5G site in Donaldsonville to enhance connection along La. 1, for first responders
DONALDSONVILLE — Donaldsonville's wireless coverage was enhanced with the installation of a new AT&T cell site on Thursday.
The new site will boost signals along La. 1, the company said, with first responders and their response times benefiting from the increased connectivity.
“Reliable communication is critical for our first responders who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe,” Rep. Troy Carter said. “The addition of this new cell site provides dedicated, mission-critical connectivity that helps emergency personnel respond quickly and effectively in times of crisis. Investments like this strengthen our public safety infrastructure and enhance emergency preparedness, making a real difference for the people of Louisiana.”
Enhanced 5G network sites have been installed in 26,100 cities and towns nationwide, including Donaldsonville.
“Supporting our first responders with the tools they need to do their jobs effectively is a top priority,” Mayor Leroy Sullivan said. “This new cell site improves emergency communication capabilities, ensuring that law enforcement, firefighters, and paramedics can stay connected when responding to critical situations. Investments like this help build a safer and more resilient community for all.”
