At least two hurt in shooting along Canonicus Street
BATON ROUGE - At least two people were hurt in a shooting along Canonicus Street on Monday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Canonicus near Wyandotte.
Police said two victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
No more information was immediately available.
