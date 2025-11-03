53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

At least two hurt in shooting along Canonicus Street

1 hour 20 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, November 03 2025 Nov 3, 2025 November 03, 2025 6:14 PM November 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - At least two people were hurt in a shooting along Canonicus Street on Monday evening. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Canonicus near Wyandotte. 

Police said two victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days