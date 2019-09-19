At least two dead in Texas flooding Thursday

Photo: CNN

HAMSHIRE, Texas - A man killed while trying to rescue his horses from flooding between Houston and Beaumont is one of two people confirmed dead amid severe weather in Texas Thursday.

Emergency officials said the man, identified by family as Hunter Morrison, was electrocuted and drowned in Jefferson County, Texas.

Morrison died about 60 miles east of Houston and southwest of Beaumont where water rose quickly Thursday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed a second death later Thursday evening. The sheriff says that person was pronounced dead after being pulled from a submerged van near Humble, Texas.

Overnight, Tropical Storm Imelda swamped the region.

In the town of Winnie, Texas, there had been more than 300 high-water rescues during the day.

The National Weather Service says most of Southeast Texas was under a flash flood watch through Friday morning.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott declared 13 counties disaster areas because of the heavy rain and flooding: Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Orange, and San Jacinto counties.