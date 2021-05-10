77°
At Baton Rouge General, the first Mother's Day baby was born early in the morning

BATON ROUGE - The first Mother's Day baby born at Baton Rouge General's Birth Center was Jhase Traeon Wingate.

Jhase was born around 1:13 a.m. to Shaquendes Joshua and Jaylon Wingate. Both the mother and baby are doing well.

