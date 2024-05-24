Assumption woman who allegedly broke into home, attacked owner arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Belle Rose woman was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office for allegedly breaking into a home and attacking the owner.

Phoebe Ann Joseph, 51, forcefully entered a Klotzville home on Sunday, deputies said. The owner of the house called the Sheriff's Office after had Joseph allegedly physically attacked him and left the home.

Deputies then put an arrest warrant out for Joseph, before arresting her Thursday evening. She was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on home invasion and second-degree battery charges.