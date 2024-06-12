82°
Assumption Parish highway closed briefly due to deadly crash

Wednesday, June 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DONALDSONVILLE - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 70 in Assumption Parish Wednesday morning. 

Highway 70 south of Donaldsonville was closed in both directions while state police worked the crash. The identity of the victim was not immediately available. 

There was no word on what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved. 

