Assumption Parish garbage, sewer system rate fees increasing in January
NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish residents' garbage collection and sewer system rate fees will increase on Jan. 1, 2025, due to rising operating costs, the Assumption Parish Government says.
Garbage collection fees will increase to $30 per household and there will no longer be any frozen accounts.
Sewer system fees for residents within a publicly operated district by the Assumption Parish Police Jury will increase to $33 per household. There will be no frozen accounts.
