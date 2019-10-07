82°
Ascension sheriff, school system launch new anti-bullying campaign

Monday, October 07 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish school system has partnered up with the sheriff's office to fight bullying in the area.

Ascension Public Schools announced Monday the launch of the "Don't stand by; Stand up!" campaign. The effort encourages bystanders to take action when they see bullying rather than allowing themselves to be become passive participants.

You can see the full PSA from the the sheriff's office and school officials here

