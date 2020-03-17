Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office provides list of canceled events
ASCENSION PARISH - Officials in Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) have released a list of closures due to the spread of COVID-19.
The following events/locations have been adjusted due to the virus:
- The sheriff’s sale scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, has been canceled.
- The Public Shooting event held at the APSO range complex has been canceled until further notice.
-Hickley M. Waguespack Center and Park is closed until further notice. ----Contact visitation at the Ascension Parish Jail is canceled, but visitors can still utilize video conferencing and speak with prisoners through glass partitions.
The Sheriff's Office has also asked that anyone who needs to pay a ticket, pay taxes, or obtain accident reports do so online using the APOS's website, rather than in person.
Click here to access the APSO's website.
