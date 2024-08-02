Ascension Parish School District bus routes change in result of new high school

PRAIRIEVILLE - The brand new Prairieville High School in Ascension Parish has brought a lot of change to school districts. With the new high school coming, district boundaries had to change.

One such difference maker is an intersection of Highway 931 and 932 in Gonzales. Depending on which side of the intersection you're on, you could either go to Prairieville, St. Amant, or East Ascension High School.

Another area in which the introduction of the new high school changed was transportation.

WBRZ spoke to Aubrey Yates, the district's supervisor of transportation, who says they're working to get everything figured out over these final days before school starts.

Each of the school's prep days has and will give more information to parents about transportation to and from school. In addition, bus drivers have been reaching out to parents to let them know about the routes.

Supervisor Yates also recommends that students and parents in Ascension Parish all download the 'Here Comes the Bus', app ahead of the first day of school.



Parents at the new school are counting on the district to keep them updated.

"Keep everybody informed in what's going on.. on a day-to-day basis, on day-to-day you know activities and things like that," Prairieville High school Parent Kimberly Reynolds said.

WBRZ visited the new school less than a week before the first day of school on August 8th. The students, who come from either Dutchtown, St. Amant or East Ascension High School, see it as a new journey.

"It's a lot newer obviously and it's a bigger school. A little scared about that because I did just figure out the layout of Dutchtown because that's already a big school, but I'm excited," PHS Junior Isabella House said.

Students for the most part get to go to school with friends they've already made at their previous school. At the same time, they're introduced to a whole new group of people, and a lot of possible new friends. In a way, everyone is new.

"Like I'll have more opportunities to talk to people and connect with people instead of a small town I grew up with everyone so we all knew each other," PHS Senior Victoria Baye said.