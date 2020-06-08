85°
Ascension Parish reopens boat launches as Cristobal passes
ASCENSION- Boat launches at PJ's Landing in Sorrento and Laurel Ridge in St. Amant have been reopened, The Ascension Parish Department of Public Works announced Monday.
The boat launches were closed due to the extremely low water levels in preparation for Tropical Storm Cristobal, but are open are ready for use as of June 8.
The gates at Marvin Braud Pumping Station remain closed, however, Parish waterways are open.
