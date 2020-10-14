Ascension Parish meets benchmark necessary to reopen bars

ASCENSION - According to an updated list of parish-wide positive coronavirus tests released by the Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday, Ascension has met the benchmark necessary to reopen bars.

“I petitioned the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control to ease the restrictions on bars in Ascension Parish and allow them to reopen,” President Cointment said. “Today we received that approval, so bars in Ascension Parish are authorized to reopen immediately.”

The LDH requires two consecutive one-week periods of 5.0% or less positive tests to reopen certain businesses. Ascension registered 4.5% on October 7 and 4.1% on October 14.

“I am pleased and excited to see all of our efforts paying off,” President Cointment said. “I commend the people of Ascension Parish for taking this virus seriously and following the guidelines, which puts us in this good position today.”

President Cointment urged everyone to remain vigilant, follow CDC safety guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing. He noted that restrictions can resume if there are two consecutive weeks of 10.0% positive tests.

A complete list of restrictions can be found here.