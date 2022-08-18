80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles

2 hours 45 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, August 18 2022 Aug 18, 2022 August 18, 2022 8:12 AM August 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say.

Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending News

State police say Kennedy was properly restrained at the time of the crash, and impairment is not suspected, but toxicology reports are pending. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days