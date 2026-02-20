Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Council approves intergovernmental agreement to allow use of Gonzales baseball fields
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Council unanimously approved an arrangement to allow the Ascension Parish Government to have shared access to half of Gonzales' eight baseball and softball fields, ending a months-long debate over use of the fields.
On Thursday, the council voted to approve an amended intergovernmental agreement, which was previously approved in a 3-2 vote in the Gonzales City Council after being twice rejected by that body.
The agreement allows the parish and AP Baseball, a private company operating recreational baseball for various ages, to use four of the city’s fields at Tee Jones Park. Travel baseball teams will have use of fields at Municipal Park and the Gonzales Civic Center Park, WBRZ previously reported.
The agreement lasts one year, with options to renew during each of the two consecutive years. The agreement will allow the parish and league operators to run concession stands at the field, and the parish and city can exit the agreement with 30 days' notice.
