81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish buses blessed ahead of first day of school

2 hours 44 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2019 Aug 7, 2019 August 07, 2019 1:03 PM August 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - An area priest blessed a fleet of school buses before students were set to return from summer vacation. 

Father Joshua Johnson blessed several Ascension Parish school buses at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The blessing was done Tuesday afternoon.

Students in the parish will be heading back Thursday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days