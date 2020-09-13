91°
Ascension Makes Sand and Bags Available Ahead of Sally

5 hours 53 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 September 13, 2020 12:48 PM September 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish DPW has made sand and bags available in anticipation of heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Sally.

Locations on the East Bank of the parish are:


• Darrow Fire Station
• Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant
• Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
• Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
• Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
• Galvez Lake Fire Dept, Joe Sevario Rd.
• 7th District Fire Dept, Roddy Rd.
• St. Amant Park
• Highway 431 curve in Lake
• Kleinpeter Rd.@ Ridge Rd.
• Buxton Rd.
• Prairieville School, Parker Rd.
• Tullier Subdivision


West Bank locations are:


• Modeste Brusly Township Road
• Lemanville Park
• Abend Park
• Saint Jude Subdivision
• DPW West, Church St, Donaldsonville

• Palo Alto Fire Station


Residents need to bring their own shovels.

Requests for service should be made to the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.

At the same time, sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System.

