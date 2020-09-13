Ascension Makes Sand and Bags Available Ahead of Sally

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish DPW has made sand and bags available in anticipation of heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Sally.

Locations on the East Bank of the parish are:



• Darrow Fire Station

• Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant

• Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales

• Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales

• Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar

• Galvez Lake Fire Dept, Joe Sevario Rd.

• 7th District Fire Dept, Roddy Rd.

• St. Amant Park

• Highway 431 curve in Lake

• Kleinpeter Rd.@ Ridge Rd.

• Buxton Rd.

• Prairieville School, Parker Rd.

• Tullier Subdivision



West Bank locations are:



• Modeste Brusly Township Road

• Lemanville Park

• Abend Park

• Saint Jude Subdivision

• DPW West, Church St, Donaldsonville

• Palo Alto Fire Station



Residents need to bring their own shovels.

Requests for service should be made to the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.

At the same time, sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System.