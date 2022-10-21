72°
Ascension highway closed while crews respond to nearby pasture fire

2 hours 15 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, October 21 2022 Oct 21, 2022 October 21, 2022 5:12 PM October 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

ASCENSION PARISH - A highway in St. Amant is closed while firefighters work to put out a pasture fire.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said LA 22 is closed at Alex Reine Road while crews respond to the nearby fire.

Residents are told to expect heavy delays and to avoid driving in the area if possible.

