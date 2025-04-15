69°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension firefighters put out house fire in neighborhood off La. 42
PRAIRIEVILLE - Fire crews in Prairieville put out a house fire in a neighborhood off La. 42 under control Tuesday afternoon.
The house fire happened on Autumn Meadow Avenue. Emergency vehicles are blocking traffic as firefighters worked to put out the fire that caused the home's roof to collapse.
Ascension Fire Chief Patrick Carpenter said the fire started around 4 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Simply not true:' Parish Pres. Kenny Havard addresses allegations stemming from controversial...
-
Councilman announces scholarship opportunity for outstanding high school seniors
-
PREVIEW: Task force to present initial designs for new juvenile detention facilities
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: The man known as the 'Walter Cronkite' of Baton...
-
Missing Lafayette children found safe; endangerment alert canceled