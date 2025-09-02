Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Equipment and Rental closes Tuesday after being purchased by Mississippi-based Parish Tractor
GONZALES — Gonzales-based Ascension Equipment and Rental will be closing on Tuesday after it was purchased by an agricultural equipment supply company based in Mississippi.
Parish Tractor's acquisition of Ascension Equipment marks the company's first foothold in Louisiana, bringing its total number of locations up to eight, including three in Mississippi, three in Florida and one in Alabama.
Parish's acquisition was announced in August 2024, a move the company, founded in 2012, said will continue its rapid growth as a leader in the industry.
"The addition of the Gonzales location will enhance Parish Tractor's ability to serve the agriculture and construction communities in the southeast, offering an extensive range of equipment and services to meet their diverse needs. Parish Tractor looks forward to building strong relationships with new customers and continuing to support the growth and success of the communities it serves," Parish said.
