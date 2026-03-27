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Ascension deputies: Two arrested for meth trafficking, seven guns seized
GONZALES - Two people were arrested in a meth trafficking investigation, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said on Friday.
Officials said Ronald Bennet, 63, of Prairieville, was selling illegal narcotics from his residence and had active felony warrants out of Livingston Parish. He was later seen leaving his residence with Dawn Grayson, 48, of Geismar. During a traffic stop, both were found with methamphetamine and Bennet was taken into custody.
A search warrant executed at the residence resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, seven firearms, and digital scales commonly used in the distribution of narcotics.
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Bennet was booked for charges including seven counts of illegal carry of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Grayson was booked for possession of methamphetamine.
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