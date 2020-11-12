Latest Weather Blog
Ascension bars to close again amid spike in parish-wide coronavirus cases
ASCENSION PARISH - Bars in Ascension Parish will be forced to prohibit on-premises consumption once again amid new coronavirus concerns.
The Louisiana Department of Health released updated COVID-19 data Thursday, indicating positivity rates in Ascension Parish have risen over 10% for two consecutive weeks. Under Governor John Bel Edwards' Phase 3 order, the parish is no longer eligible to opt into those guidelines and must shut down those businesses immediately.
Bars in Ascension were able to reopen on Oct. 14 after meeting the necessary benchmark of two weeks with 5% or lower COVID-19 positivity parish-wide.
After two consecutive weeks of positivity rates at 12% and above, bars will have to pause on-premises consumption yet again. Bars that offer curbside, drive-thru, or take out options will be able to operate.
Ascension is the only parish in the capital area to opt into reopening bars in Phase 3 that has now been forced to close due to climbing coronavirus cases.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After active hurricane season, residents in flood-prone areas want updates on prevention...
-
While there's no evidence of racism, doctor focus of aggressive running incidents...
-
WBRZ attorneys demand transparency from State Police after release of redacted records
-
2 dead, child among those hurt in Livingston Parish crash Thursday
-
Judge denies request to enforce petition ending Louisiana's coronavirus restrictions
Sports Video
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson