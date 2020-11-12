Ascension bars to close again amid spike in parish-wide coronavirus cases

ASCENSION PARISH - Bars in Ascension Parish will be forced to prohibit on-premises consumption once again amid new coronavirus concerns.

The Louisiana Department of Health released updated COVID-19 data Thursday, indicating positivity rates in Ascension Parish have risen over 10% for two consecutive weeks. Under Governor John Bel Edwards' Phase 3 order, the parish is no longer eligible to opt into those guidelines and must shut down those businesses immediately.

Bars in Ascension were able to reopen on Oct. 14 after meeting the necessary benchmark of two weeks with 5% or lower COVID-19 positivity parish-wide.

After two consecutive weeks of positivity rates at 12% and above, bars will have to pause on-premises consumption yet again. Bars that offer curbside, drive-thru, or take out options will be able to operate.

Ascension is the only parish in the capital area to opt into reopening bars in Phase 3 that has now been forced to close due to climbing coronavirus cases.