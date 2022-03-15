As moratorium winds down, Ascension officials propose new requirements for land developments

ASCENSION PARISH - For the first time, Ascension Parish officials shared the latest proposed development changes with residents before the nine-month moratorium expires.

Last June, council members adopted the moratorium blocking any new developments from being built to address poor drainage issues and flooding.

About a dozen people came out Monday night in the first of three public information sessions to learn more about changes happening in Ascension Parish.

"I think this particular topic needs to have as much citizen input from the residents who live here to make a difference," said Polly Glover, a concerned resident who attended Monday's meeting.

At the meeting, Ascension Parish leaders provided a synopsis of the new proposed changes coming from the moratorium.

"I’m glad y'all came, because this affects all of us. When we did the moratorium, we did it so that we could build better communities, not just better developments," Parish President Clint Cointment said.

Changes included updates on fencing, drainage, and street requirements for new as well as current residents.

Monday's meeting wasn’t just an informative session. People in attendance were also there to voice their concerns about the changes.

"This is a great step in the right direction, but it’s not going to get us where we need to be," Glover said.

Ascension Parish is one of the fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana.

"I think the traffic and drainage impacts that we’re having in relationship to how we look at growth and management of growth—not stopping growth—but actually working for the long term," she said.

And Glover feels like the meeting was helpful.

"It definitely addressed some of the concerns. I think we’re at the point perhaps we’re starting to make some changes that are in the right direction for the parish. I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll get the work done."

There will be two more informational sessions: one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday.

The first public hearing will be Thursday, which is when voting will take place regarding the changes.