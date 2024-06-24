94°
Arson destroys vacant North Street building

Monday, June 24 2024
BATON ROUGE - A Sunday night fire at a vacant two-story building on North Street was caused by arson, Baton Rouge Fire officials said Monday.

Crews arrived to find the second story fully engulfed in flames. Baton Rouge Fire said they could keep the fire off the adjacent home. The vacant building is a total loss, but there were no injuries.

