Arrest made in sex trafficking ring operating from four separate massage parlors
BATON ROUGE - Narcotics agents with the Sheriff's Office pulled off four simultaneous searches, arrests, and seizures at massage parlors discovered to be part of a prostitution ring.
Police identified and arrested 59-year-old Jing Jing as the leader of the facilities. Jing has been charged with money laundering, promoting prostitution, and criminal conspiracy. Police observed Jing deposited and transferred $130,000 from his accounts, believed to be earnings from these businesses.
In April 2021, the Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office started investigating a complaint about organized prostitution, human trafficking, and money laundering at these businesses operating in the Baton Rouge area. Police seized $31,810, numerous frozen bank accounts, and hard drives containing video surveillance from the massage parlors.
