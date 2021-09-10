67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arrest made in sex trafficking ring operating from four separate massage parlors

2 hours 1 minute 51 seconds ago Thursday, September 09 2021 Sep 9, 2021 September 09, 2021 10:52 PM September 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Narcotics agents with the Sheriff's Office pulled off four simultaneous searches, arrests, and seizures at massage parlors discovered to be part of a prostitution ring.

Police identified and arrested 59-year-old Jing Jing as the leader of the facilities. Jing has been charged with money laundering, promoting prostitution, and criminal conspiracy. Police observed Jing deposited and transferred $130,000 from his accounts, believed to be earnings from these businesses.

In April 2021, the Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office started investigating a complaint about organized prostitution, human trafficking, and money laundering at these businesses operating in the Baton Rouge area. Police seized $31,810, numerous frozen bank accounts, and hard drives containing video surveillance from the massage parlors.

